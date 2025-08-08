Standard S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 can be upgraded to Deluxe and Ultimate versions on all platforms

GSC Game World has made it possible to upgrade the standard S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to Deluxe or Ultimate versions — and it is available on all platforms at once.

The studio emphasized that now there is no need to buy the game again: it is enough to add the version to Steam, GOG or Epic Games Store. There is also a -30% discount for upgrading from Deluxe to Ultimate. It will last until August 14, 2025.

Deluxe Edition gives you access to a number of in-game items, a bonus side mission, and an exclusive set of weapons and armor. For those who want more — there is the Ultimate Edition. It includes everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as four more weapons, the Ward Exoskeleton Suit, the official artbook, and the soundtrack.

In addition, the Ultimate includes a Season Pass — it gives access to two major story additions and all future DLC. The first of them, Echoes of the Past, will expand the game’s story with new locations and characters. Shadow of the Monolith will delve into the secrets of the Zone. Both add-ons will be available later, but there is no release date or timeline.

Recently, GSC has been focusing on patches for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, including opened the doors to the Shevchenko Center and corrected the AI of monsters. At the same time, the studio released an updated version of the original trilogy, support for mods in ZoneKit and is preparing port the second part to PS5.

Source: GSC Game World