«Star Wars»: Lucasfilm digitally remastered the «The Phantom Menace» trailer for the 25th anniversary of the film

The movie «Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace» was released on May 19, 1999, almost 16 years after the premiere of «Return of the Jedi». Lucasfilm re-released the movie in theaters and digitally remastered the trailer in 4K resolution.

The prequel to the original trilogy was released on May 19, 1999, and began the story of the origin of Anakin Skywalker. The original cast of «The Phantom Menace» included Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman, Samuel Jackson and Sofia Coppola, among other stars. «The Phantom Menace was the start of a trilogy of prequel films that included 2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

LeAndré Thomas, Lucasfilm’s manager of franchise video assets, writer and director of the anime series «Star Wars: The Force Awakens», says that the trailer was scanned from the original 35mm negative to be remade in 4K resolution. The «The Phantom Menace» is the only one of the three prequels to be shot on film.

During the movie re-release «Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace» managed to become the third highest grossing film last weekend.

