«Star Wars»: Lucasfilm showed the first footage of Maul – Shadow Lord and «Ahsoka» series

On the official website StarWars.com, Lucasfilm has published the first two stills from the upcoming projects of the «Star Wars» universe. One is from the new Maul – Shadow Lord series, the other is from the second season of «Ahsoka».

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord: the return of Darth Maul

The image from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord shows Darth Maul — a well-known character who has already been seen in the «Star Wars animated series: Rebels» and «Star Wars: The Clone Wars». His voice was also heard in the final scene of the movie «Solo: A Star Wars Story».

The Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was announced in April at Star Wars Celebration Japan. This is a completely new series for Disney+. The movie will be dedicated to the adventures of the fan-favorite villain Darth Maul. As before, the main character will be voiced by Sam Witwer. The new series takes place after the final season of The Clone Wars», and in it Maul «plans to rebuild his crime syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire».

The release of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is scheduled for release in 2026, but without details yet.

«Ahsoka», season 2: Ezra Bridger’s new look

The second published image is of Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Now he can be seen in a new costume. The filming of the second season of «Ahsoka» is already underway. Hayden Christensen will also return in the same season as Anakin Skywalker — it was already announced during Star Wars Celebration Japan in April.

In addition, the new season will feature Rory McCann (known as «Dog» from «Game of Thrones») in the role of Baylan Skol.

The coming years are going to be full of action for the fans of «Star Wars» at an exciting time. The 3rd season of «Star Wars: Visions». The movie by Jon Favreau «Mandalorian and Grog» will be released on May 22, 2026. A year later — on May 28, 2027 — the movie «Star Wars: Starfighter».

Source: IGN, StarWars