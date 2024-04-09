Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30 and will cost from $69.99 — story trailer

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have announced the launch date for Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game. The official trailer is available, as well as new details.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and PC via Ubisoft Connect with a suggested retail price of $69.99 for the base game.

Ubisoft+ subscribers, as well as Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition owners, will receive three days of early access. Those who pre-order before August 30 will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes skins for Kay’s speeder and her ship, «Pioneer» («Trailblazer»).

Ubisoft details the storyline of Star Wars Outlaws, which centers on — «cunning villainess» Kay Wess and her companion Nyx, who are looking for opportunities in life.

«In this era, the rule of the Empire is distracted by an ongoing rebellion, leading to a golden age of the underworld. Kay’s antics as an experienced thief attract the attention of Slyro, the leader of the new Zerek Besh crime syndicate. After Sleero puts a bounty on Kay’s head, the latter is offered the only chance for freedom – to pull off one of the biggest heists of all time. Kay and Nyx must navigate the galactic underground, building their reputations among legendary criminal organizations: the Pike Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan, and the Crimson Dawn to gain the support they need to complete the» mission.

Kay and Nix will travel the galaxy to get the necessary resources and team for the final heist. They will travel to various locations, both iconic and new: Kanto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the Toshara Savannah. Along the way, Kei will explore bustling cities, fly across vast landscapes on her speeder, and pilot a ship in the wilds of space. When things go wrong, the «Pioneer» will also help them pursue, evade, and attack to gain the upper hand in aerial battles with the Empire and other enemies.

Source: Variety