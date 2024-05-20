Starfield turned into «Star Wars» with 100+ mods — «dream game» about a Mandalorian

Starfield received a mixed reaction from players, but the strength of Bethesda games is the ability to turn them into… almost anything with mods. That’s exactly what youtuber DeityVengy did, using more than 100 mods to turn Starfield into a dream game about Star Wars. This is a kind of compensation for the canceled EA game Respawn Entertainment about the Mandalorian.

An enthusiast used the full power of mods to turn Starfield into a cool game about a Mandalorian. It features a protagonist in Mandalorian armor that replaced the existing protagonist, many alien races from «Star Wars», appropriate weapons, characters, items, and world details. A «Star Wars»-themed user interface was added for better immersion. In the video, you can see a battle involving AT-STs, Imperial Stormtroopers, and much more. Movement with the backpack and shooting while doing so, available in Starfield, are very well suited to recreate the Mandalorian way of doing things.

DeityVengy says that he added ready-made «Star Wars» mods for Starfield as a basis, and then edited what he got. For those interested, he has posted his mod collection on Google Drive.

«It’s a huge work in progress. Every day I find one or two mods that can be added to it, as well as new mods that are released every day. I can’t wait to see what the upcoming Bethesda» Creation Kit has to offer.

In February, EA announced that it was shutting down the early development of a «Star Wars» shooter to focus on its own brands and support for existing games. Little is known about this game, but it was rumored to feature a Mandalorian hero.

EA is indeed developing several Star Wars video games, including Star Wars: Jedi 3 and Star Wars Strategy, but there are no Mandalorian games among them at the moment. Bethesda has announced that Starfield will receive an update to the Creation Kit mod editor, but it is not known when this will happen.

Source: IGN