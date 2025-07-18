Steam bug made indie developers «millionaires» — but they didn’t celebrate for long

Steam has accidentally made some indie developers «millionaires» — they managed to open the champagne, but finished it already disappointed.

The number of wishlists for their games skyrocketed in the statistics. The first to report the strange activity was the developer of the sci-fi platformer Bzzzt.

«Steam Analytics are finally back after the 14-day outage caused by the Summer Sale Event. Or… Are They? A few million wishlists per day for my Bzzzt game, sounds like I’ll be a millionaire soon», — wrote the indie developer.

Other independent authors also reacted to this. Jake Birkett, the developer of the eerie card game Forbidden Solitaire saidthat happened to him «similar madness». The Constance game account is also confirmed: «We have 14 million wishlists?».

Steam Analytics are finally back after the 14-day outage caused by the Summer Sale Event. Or… Are They? 🤪

A few million wishlists per day for my BZZZT game sounds like I’ll be a millionaire soon.#ErrorInTheMatrix pic.twitter.com/L3885f5fQ8 — Ko.dll (@ko_dll) July 15, 2025

However, they failed to become «millionaires». It all happened due to a bug in Steam Analytics after the summer sale, which lasted for two weeks. Valve has already restored the analytics and the numbers are back to normal. However, the developers managed to joke a bit and even suggest that such an anomaly could help promote their projects if the Steam system really considered these games to be massively desirable and increased their visibility. However, it would be better if Valve noticed that The platform sells a lot of stolen projects

So, indie developers didn’t become millionaires, but there was a moment of joy and several local memes appeared. At the same time, Steam saw an AI game invasion — in less than 7 months the number of games with artificial intelligence increased by 700%. The platform also announced a change in the rules: games are now prohibited from violating «the rules and standards» of various payment systems and banks. There are no details yet, but the community is already discussing that this may affect not only adult content but also something broader.

Source: Games Radar