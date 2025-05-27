News Games 05-27-2025 at 15:59 comment views icon

Steam Festival «Zombies vs. Vampires» — discounts up to 90% on DayZ, The Last of Us, and more.

Steam has launched a themed sale «Zombies vs. Vampires» — where you can buy games about the living dead and bloodsuckers at attractive prices.

Among the most favorable discounts are — The Last of Us Part 1 at half price and updated versions of Legacy of Kain. You can also buy well-known zombie hits, including Left 4 Dead and Dying Light, for almost nothing. At the same time, Valve in token shops gives away gifts — a pair of animated avatars and an avatar frame.

Here’s a small selection of what you can buy at the «Zombies vs. Vampires» festival:

The promotion is valid until June 2, and a week after the sale ends, the big June Steam New Products Festival starts. The full schedule of sales for 2025 at the link.



