Steam Festival «Zombies vs. Vampires» — discounts up to 90% on DayZ, The Last of Us, and more.

Steam has launched a themed sale «Zombies vs. Vampires» — where you can buy games about the living dead and bloodsuckers at attractive prices.
Among the most favorable discounts are — The Last of Us Part 1 at half price and updated versions of Legacy of Kain. You can also buy well-known zombie hits, including Left 4 Dead and Dying Light, for almost nothing. At the same time, Valve in token shops gives away gifts — a pair of animated avatars and an avatar frame.
Here’s a small selection of what you can buy at the «Zombies vs. Vampires» festival:
- The Last of Us Part 1 — ₴849 гривень (-50%)
- DayZ — ₴599 (-50%)
- Cursed Lands — ₴164 (68%)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition — ₴346 (-67%)
- Left 4 Dead Bundle — ₴32 (-91%)
- Infection Free Zone — ₴359 (-20%)
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered — ₴390 (-35%)
- Vampyr — ₴169 (-80%)
- The Evil Within — ₴130 (-75%)
- The Evil Within 2 — ₴139 (-80%)
- 9 Kings — ₴129 (-35%)
- Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴47 (-90%)
- Evil West — ₴314 (-70%)
- Dead Island 2 — ₴533 (-60%)
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin — ₴45 (-80%)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War — ₴92 (-90%)
The promotion is valid until June 2, and a week after the sale ends, the big June Steam New Products Festival starts. The full schedule of sales for 2025 at the link.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: