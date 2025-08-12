Steam gives away a cooperative with 92% positive feedback for free

A free-to-play cooperative game that combines the atmosphere of classic 3D platformers with elements of science fiction has appeared on Steam.

Users take on the roles of a laboratory cyber rat and an armed magnetic exoskeleton. The fast and agile rat can use melee attacks, while the second character uses ranged weapons and magnetic abilities.

The game is called Wires and Whiskers, it was released on July 31, 2025 and is currently available only on PC. In it, you need to interact with each other, solve puzzles, and survive among mutated enemies and dangerous technologies. The visual style of the game resembles It Takes Two from the creators of the hit Split Fiction. Some users also mentioned the atmosphere Stray, which once won the hearts of gamers.

The project was created by ISTART DIGITAL students as a graduation project. The story campaign lasts only 20-30 minutes and combines combat, platforming, and puzzles. Although the gameplay is very short — users highly appreciate the visual details and interesting game elements.

Fans advise to pay attention to Remote Play — if you play through it, go to the game settings and check the box. Then you can use the keyboard and your friend can use the gamepad. Or just take two controllers.

“For a game that was made by students and offering it for free, it was delightful! My friend and I played local with one controller and one keyboard & mouse. Had to figure out the keyboard and mouse buttons by randomly tapping, so it would be good if the controls for keyboard were also shown in options. Other than that, no complaints! Wonderful game with good visuals!” — people write in the comments.

At the time of writing, Wires and Whiskers has 93% positive reviews on Steam. The developers will leave the game free of charge.