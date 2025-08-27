Steam gives away a cult horror thriller with a 93% rating for only ₴19

Steam is giving away the cult horror-thriller for a mere penny. The basic version of the hit costs about the same as a bus ride.

This is a psychological thriller from Remedy, the studio that once created Max Payne — we are talking about Alan Wake. The first part of the Steam is currently on sale with a -95% discount. The basic version costs only ₴19, and the complete set with the Alan Wake’s American Nightmare DLC will cost a few hryvnias more — ₴24. At the same time, Control Ultimate Edition + Alan Wake Franchise Bundle is currently on sale for ₴104 (-90%).

Alan Wake first appeared back in 2012 and quickly gained the status of a cult game. The plot centres on writer Alan Wake, who comes to the quiet town of Bright Falls to relax, but instead finds himself in a nightmare where his own texts come to life. The surrounding darkness becomes more and more real, and the line between fiction and reality is blurred with each page of the manuscript he finds.

The gameplay has a lot of innovative ideas for its time. The mechanics of using light and darkness makes you plan your defence against monsters, not just run forward with a gun. This adds to the atmosphere of anxiety, and you’ll have to think about it to understand the whole plot. It’s no coincidence that the game has a 93% player rating on Steam.

For 2025, the graphics certainly look outdated, but if you are not too picky, you will enjoy the gameplay and story. The first part and Control perfectly reveal the history of the world and easily lead the player to popular Alan Wake 2. Unfortunately, PC owners can find the sequel only in Epic Games where it costs ₴1,238.

In Alan Wake 2, the hero literally changes the plot in real time, encounters alternative dimensions, and experiences a story that resembles a metaphysical experiment. So if you want to return to this gloomy world of Remedy — now you can do it cheaper than “breathing” near the products in the supermarket.