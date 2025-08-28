Steam gives away the hit "magic RPG" with a record -80% discount

Steam has announced a record-breaking promotion: The “magical RPG” is being given away at a -80% discount, which is the lowest price for it.

Previously, the maximum discount was -75% and the price did not fall below $15. But now Hogwarts Legacy are being given away for just ₴319. The offer is available at Steam but during the last of the summer sale PlayStation Store The title is slightly more expensive at ₴399, but this price is more classic.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG that takes you to Hogwarts in the late 19th century. You create your own student, choose a faculty, learn spells, fly a broomstick, and explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Dark Forest. The plot does not directly overlap with the story of Harry Potter and Voldemort, but immerses you deeply in the familiar universe. You can play as a “white” wizard or go to the dark side — the system allows you to choose who you want to become.

Currently, sales have exceeded 30 million copies. On OpenCritic average score of — 84, with 88% of critics recommending the project. On Metacritic The game also has a score of 84 from critics and 8.2 from players. Platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Warner Bros. has already is developing a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy 2 but there is no date for the sequel. The game will be “coordinated” with the Harry Potter series, for which selected the actors of the main characters, of the beloved Weasley family, The Dursleys and the Malfoys and was also the first shot with the new Hagrid. Perhaps the sequel will give us advanced mechanics and potential multiplayer, if failed to enjoy the DLC and the director’s cut of the first part. If you’re a fan of the series, it’s time to buy the game on Steam for ₴319 instead of two or three lattes.