Steam has added useful filters to game search — free saves, difficulty adjustment, and more

Valve has made it possible to search for games on Steam with specific options, such as a spoken game menu or adjustable difficulty. The functions appeared in the side menu of the game page.

The filters Valve has introduced can be found between the items on controller support and Steam Deck compatibility. They have also been added to the search filters. If we’re talking about the search page, then in the right corner, it is enough to select «Refine by accessibility», and a list of available options will open, which we will describe below.

«This update comes after gathering valuable feedback from developers as well as players with disabilities and over 5,000 applications have added details about their accessibility support (with more developers updating their games each day)», — Valve writes.

A list of all available filters that can be found on Steam right now:

Gameplay:

Adjust the difficulty to suit your needs.

Save anytime: support for manual and automatic saving at any time of the game.

Visual component:

Adjustable text size in the interface, dialogs, and subtitles.

Subtitle options: the ability to customize subtitles for all important conversations and sounds.

Alternative colors: support for playing with a changing palette.

Camera comfort: You can turn off or adjust effects such as shake, wobble, or blur.

Sound:

Volume settings: Adjust the volume of individual sound types.

Game menus are voiced by voice.

Stereo sound: Determines the direction of sound (left or right).

Surround sound: understanding where the sound is coming from in space.

Input (control):

Keyboard-only option.

Mouse-only version.

Touch-only option (on touch screens).

The ability to play without time settings: there are no requirements for precise button presses or quick actions.

Text-to-speech: text chat can be spoken in real time.

Speech to text: voice chat is transformed into subtitles on the go.

The update is already visible in many new games. For example, Baldur’s Gate 3 supports 10 special features at once, including «adjustable difficulty» and «play without time limit». Meanwhile, the Steam update continues a festival with hundreds of demos where you can sort games by genre, theme, and other parameters. A big summer sale will start soon, and we’ll make a list of interesting projects at nice prices.

Source: Valve