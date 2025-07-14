Steam is giving away four strategies worth more than $150 for free

Steam has organized a really generous giveaway — four tactical and strategic games are being given away for free. Among them is a hit with a 96% rating and a title that usually costs $80.

The most notable of them — Battlestar Galactica Deadlock — a tactical strategy game by Black Lab Games and Slitherine that usually costs ₴740. The game was released in 2017, but for the first time since then, it has become free. The title tells how the player-led Colony fleet in the war against the Cylons plunges into the atmosphere of the conflict from the series of the same name. To do this, you need to control ships in three-dimensional turn-based battles, make tactical decisions and complete a storyline campaign. The game has more than 2400 reviews, 86% of which are positive.

The second big game on the list is — Fantasy General II — a 2019 turn-based strategy game from Gravity and Slitherine. The player enters the fantasy world of Caledonia, where he leads an army of barbarians in the fight against the Empire. To complete the game, you need to develop unique units, use magic and tactics to win the campaign. And all this under the «sauce of» mythical creatures, heroic battles, and political intrigue. The game usually sells for ₴1,475, but now you can pick it up for free and keep it forever. On Steam, it has almost 1000 reviews and an 81% approval rating.

The third item in the giveaway — Field of Glory II: Medieval — another tactical strategy game from Slitherine and Byzantine Games that takes us back to the Middle Ages (1040-1270). The player has to lead armies, fight battles, take into account the terrain and enemy forces to win conflicts between knightly orders, Mongol hordes, and European kingdoms. The game was released in 2021, the price is — ₴600, and the rating on Steam is 85% with almost 400 reviews.

And the fourth game — Caribbean Crashers by Bloxhill — a strategy with a meager price tag, which is almost free even without a giveaway (₴26). This is a fairly simple pirate strategy where you have to control your own ship, fire cannons at enemy vessels, and fight tactical battles at sea. Despite the fact that espresso is more expensive — the game has the highest rating in this set: 96% approval.

All of these games are given away in their entirety, with no time limit on use: once you check out a game, you have it in the library forever. These are not demos or trial versions. The duration of the promotion is limited, but Steam did not specify the exact date of the giveaway closing. If you’re interested in tactics, strategies, or just want something new to add to your — library, it’s best to grab it while it’s available.