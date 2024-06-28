Steam launches Summer Sale with up to 95% discounts on «the best games of all time»

Steam has launched its traditional Summer Sale, which offers discounts on games up to 95%. This year, Valve has prepared a selection of 22 «best games of all time». The discounts in this selection range from 85% to 95%.

However, there are some issues with the selection. For example, it contains truly recognized hits:

At the same time, the selection includes games with mixed reviews from players or insufficient popularity in their series to be called the best projects «of all time», such as HUMANKIND, Battlefield 2042, or Batman: Arkham Knight – 27 UAH.

You can find the selection of the «best games of all time» at to the following address. We also suggest you to review the main page of the salewhere you can find a variety of selections by game genre, such as horror, role-playing, survival, strategy, etc.

The Steam Summer Sale will last until 20:00 on July 11, Kyiv time.