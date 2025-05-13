Stellar Blade leaked trailer reveals PC release date and many new game details

PlayStation’s YouTube channel accidentally posted (and then quickly deleted) a Stellar Blade trailer — it confirmed the PC release date.

Although Sony tried to quickly remove the video — users Reddit is one step ahead. The video that has survived showed not only the June 11 release date on PC, but also a whole bunch of new details. The trailer shows that the PC version will get a full-fledged graphics settings menu with all the modern features. For example, the fragment mentions more than 100 FPS as standard and more than 300 FPS with DLSS and frame generation. Players are also promised:

support for unlocked frame rates;

expansion from 5:4 to 32:9;

improved environment textures;

support for the DualSense gamepad;

AI scaling with Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3.

The PC version will have new voice acting languages — Japanese and Chinese. And for fans of «pleasing to the eye», there will be as many as 25 new costumes. According to the author of the review, they look better than those in the base game. In addition to them, the game will feature a new boss battle — with a character from the central city. All new content — both cosmetics and bosses — will be available on PS5 at the same time.

Shift Up confirmed back in February that Stellar Blade will receive a PC version in June — together with collaboration DLC with Nikke, the studio’s previous game. But back then, it was only an estimated date, with no trailers or details. Therefore, it is clear that the appearance of Stellar Blade on PC is not a surprise, but an opportunity for developers to increase sales in order to surpass the PS5’s performance

Since its release on PS5, the game has evolved significantly — a new game+, balance, and performance patches. And now, with new options and costumes, you’ll have a chance to try it on PC — with a new boss, costumes, and updated voice acting.

