Stephen King approves: the sci-fi series The Institute has been extended for season 2

Amazon and MGM+ have renewed the sci-fi series The Institute for a second season — ahead of the first season finale, which aired on August 24.

The second season will have 8 episodes, but the release date is still unknown.

“The Institute is a 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which tells the story of teenage genius Luke Ellis, who, after being kidnapped, wakes up in an institution full of children who, like him, have extraordinary abilities. Joe Freeman (Martin Freeman’s son) and Ben Barnes play ex-policeman Tim Jamieson, who comes to the town next door to the institution to start a new life.

The rest of the cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Jason Diaz, and Jane Luke. Stephen King executive produced the show, Jack Bender took on the directorial role, and Benjamin Cavell adapted the script.

“Sometimes you win just by showing them you’re still willing to fight. “The Institute will be back for a second season on MGM+,” King wrote in an announcement with a promo video for the second season.

Sometimes you win just by showing them you’re still willing to fight. #TheInstitute will return for Season 2 on @MGMplus pic.twitter.com/WU5JsXzSVf — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2025

According to MGM+, The Institute brought the channel its “biggest ever premiere,” so it’s no surprise that the series will be renewed. However, it should be noted that assessments of the show, which is compared to the hit Stranger Things“, received rather modest — currently has a 63% from critics and 79% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Institute wowed audiences with its distinctive story and exceptional performances by actors who masterfully bring Stephen King’s unique voice to the screen,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue and expand on this eerie journey and dive even deeper into the mysteries of The Institute in season two.”

“The Institute — is one of the many King adaptations we saw in 2025. Previously released “Monkey” and “The Life of Chuck”, in turn —“Long Walk”, “It: Welcome to Derry” and “The Running Man”, which recently received a new and slightly later release date.

