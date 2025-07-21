Storm of the streets: $30,000 Bo The Turbo electric scooter accelerates to 160 km/h

Most modern electric scooters are designed for urban travel at speeds up to 25 km/h. Sometimes there are exceptions — sports models that can accelerate to 80 km/h. But the British brand Bo decided to go even further and introduced the ultra-fast electric scooter The Turbo. It is probably the fastest electric scooter in the world.

The Bo The Turbo is capable of reaching speeds that are familiar to typical electric vehicles — top speed is over 160 km/h. And the acceleration dynamics surpasses the Tesla. Engineers with experience in Williams F1 and the Bloodhound rocket car worked on the project.

Bo The Turbo is based on the same Monocurve platform as the production Bo Model-M, but everything is pushed to the limit. The power plant includes two electric motors with a total capacity of 24 kW, and the battery capacity is 1800 watts. This gives a power-to-weight ratio better than that of the Bugatti Veyron. There is also an improved traction control system for fast and efficient acceleration.

Although The Turbo is based on the same chassis as the production Model-M scooter, its design has been slightly improved with the use of serious engineering solutions. The new version has pressurized air intakes based on «Formula 1» brake cooling designs to prevent overheating of the motors and controllers. And the chassis itself is made of aerospace aluminum and parts machined on CNC machines.

At full power, The Turbo is capable of accelerating to three-digit speeds. At the same time, the driver needs to hold on to the steering wheel to cope with the acceleration. The current version has already demonstrated speeds of more than 137 km/h during early tests at the Goodwood Raceway. The team is currently working on breaking the 100 mph (over 160 km/h) barrier and recording this achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to the developers, despite the incredible speed, the scooter remains controllable. Professional BMX cyclist Tre White has already completed more than 20 high-speed rides, and the team plans to test even more daring scenarios.

Most interestingly, this is not an experimental prototype created only to achieve record speeds. The company is planning a limited production of The Turbo scooters by pre-order. The price starts from the cost of a regular electric car — $29500. The first of them has already been reserved by a collector from Madrid, and he will receive his copy during the «Formula 1» race weekend in 2026.

Source: electrek