Obsidian Entertainment has released a new trailer for Avowed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024. It is confirmed that the new RPG from the masters of the genre will be released this year.

The latest trailer is more cinematic than the previous one, diving deeper into the story of Avowed and the players’ tasks. «Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedir, you are sent to investigate rumors of a plague spreading with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces that threaten to tear them apart?», — reads the description on YouTube.

The trailer introduces Jatta’s companion — a soul energy scientist who is selflessly searching for a solution to the problem. It also provides information about the game’s factions.

Obsidian demonstrated Avowed’s gameplay during the Xbox Developer Direct event last January. The game is created in the best Obsidian traditions: it has multiple endings, encourages replay, and, by the way, you cannot have affairs with your companions.

It is a first-person role-playing game from the makers of Outer Worlds and Fallout New Vega. Avowed takes place in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. On the launch day, the game will be immediately available on Game Pass.

Despite the lack of an exact release date, there is evidence that Avowed will be released in November 2024.

Source: IGN