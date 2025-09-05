Kitao Sakurai’s action film Street Fighter has found a new home at Paramount, and with it a later release date. However, there is good news: the full cast and plot details have finally been revealed.

According to the official synopsis, the movie is set in 1993:

“Street fighters Ryu (Andrew Kojima) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) find themselves back in action when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to confront each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, then the GAME IS OVER!”

Full list of actors:

Andrew Koji — Ryu

Noah Centineo — Ken

Callina Liang — Chun-Li

Cody Rhodes — Gail

Orville Peck — Vega

50 Cent — Balrog

Jason Momoa — Blanca

Vidyut Jammwal — Dhalsim

Olivier Richters — Zangiev

Hiruki Goto — E. Honda

David Dastmalchian — M. Byson

Roman Raines — Akuma

Andrew Schultz — Dan Hibiki

Eric Andreas — Don Sauvage

Mel Jarnson — Cammy

Reina Wallandingham — Julie

Alexander Volkanowski — Joe

Along with the announcement of the cast, the official account of the movie “Street Fighter” shared on Instagram with pictures of the cast, decorated in the style of the classic character selection screen from Street Fighter II.

As you can see, the filmmakers are not bothered by the presence of the Russian flag on the poster, which represents the player Zangiev, also known as the Red Cyclone, created as a prototype for the Soviet wrestler Viktor Zangiev. On the downside: Hollywood is still promoting Russian characters wherever possibleOn the plus side, Russia has become very small on the map.

Longtime Street Fighter fans will recognize many of the characters from the 1991 game Street Fighter II, including the main trio of Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li, as well as Gail. It should be noted that M. Byson and Vega — are the American versions, whose names change in some places outside the United States and some other territories. Previously owned by a somewhat “shadowy” first look at Gailsaid wrestler Cody Rhodes.

There are also some rather lesser-known characters: Joe from the original 1987 Street Fighter game; Julie, who is one of the two sub-bosses from Street Fighter Alpha, along with her companion Juni, who doesn’t seem to be in the movie. At the same time, the most unknown of all is Don Sauvage, played by Eric Andre, a background character in one of the stages of the 2016 Street Fighter V game.

“Street Fighter will be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.