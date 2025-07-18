Subaru unveils Uncharted — electric crossover with acceleration to «100» in 5 seconds and a range of 492 km

Subaru presented a new compact electric crossover called Subaru Uncharted at a special event in New York. This novelty is characterized by acceleration to «hundred» in less than 5 seconds and modern technology under the hood. We can say that this is the first modern Subaru electric car, if we do not mention the renamed Toyota BZ/Solterra.

Features of Subaru Uncharted

The Subaru Uncharted electric crossover is available in two versions: front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The front-wheel-drive model has a 221 hp engine and a 74.7 kWh battery, which provides about 492 km of range on a single charge. The manufacturer says this version will only be sold in «limited quantities».

The all-wheel drive versions of Uncharted Sport and GT have Subaru’s proprietary Symmetrical AWD system with X-MODE and a 338 hp powerplant. However, due to the same battery, their range is slightly lower at about 467 km. Nevertheless, these versions demonstrate better dynamics and accelerate to «100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

Unfortunately, charging is not Uncharted’s strong suit. The maximum power is 150 kW, which is not very impressive against the background of competitors looks modest. However, thanks to the support of the NACS port, the model can be connected to Tesla Supercharger stations. In winter, charging from 10% to 80% will take about 30 minutes thanks to preheating the battery. For home use, Level 2 charging with a capacity of up to 11 kW is supported.

Design and interior

Externally, the Subaru Uncharted resembles a cross between a $100,000 Lotus Eletre and a real SUV. Competitors include Volvo EX30, Rivian R2S, as well as more urban options like VW ID.4, Hyundai Kona, and Chevrolet Equinox. The Uncharted has expressive lighting technology that is already used in the updated Solterra 2026 and Trailseeker. The crossover offers new 18- and 20-inch wheels, a two-tone roof in the GT version, slim rails and a clear body line. The taillights, black emblems, and silver lower bumper cladding add to the distinctive look. On all-wheel drive models, low-profile roof rails are available as an option for carrying equipment.

In the center of the cabin is a large 14-inch display of the infotainment system with support for CarPlay and Android Auto. There are two wireless charging points for smartphones in the front and two USB-C ports in the rear.

All versions of Uncharted are equipped with the All-Weather package. It includes heated front seats, mirrors, and wiper blades, a power trunk, ambient interior lighting, and DriverFocus driver fatigue detection. The Sport version adds dual-mode X-MODE with Grip Control, heated steering wheel, waterproof StarTex upholstery, panoramic view camera, and more. And the GT version already has a panoramic roof, ventilated seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, a smart rearview mirror and other premium equipment.

Subaru has not yet announced pricing details for different versions of Uncharted. The price of the base front-wheel drive model is expected to be around $30 thousand.

Source: carscoops, electrek