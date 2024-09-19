Subpoenas without the participation of the TCC: «Ukrposhta» received 6 thousand automatically generated summonses

The other day was reported about the Ministry of Defense’s plans to automate the creation and delivery of summonses to persons liable for military service. Now it has become known that this mechanism is already in place. Summonses are created in the «Oberig» register, digitally signed by an authorized person and sent to a centralized printing facility

Thus, on September 17, the first centralized exchange of subpoenas in electronic form already took place. Summonses from all TCCs signed by electronic signatures of their heads were automatically sent to the servers of «Ukrposhta». It is noted that it was not the local TCCs that chose who to issue the summonses for.

In total, «Ukrposhta» received about 6 thousand summonses to call persons liable for military service to the CMC. They are already printed and sent to the home addresses of persons liable for military service by registered mail.

A person has 14 days to visit the CCC after receiving a summons. However, it is worth noting that in some cases, a summons will be considered «received» even if the addressee did not physically receive it or was absent.

It is worth reminding that under the current legislation, a summons is considered to be served if:

receipt of mail by a person;

refusal to receive mail;

absence of a person at the address of residence reported by that person to the CCP when updating his/her credentials;

absence of a person at the address of the declared/registered place of residence, unless the person has notified the TCC of another address of residence.

If a person liable for military service fails to appear when summoned, administrative liability is provided for such a violation. At the same time, violators will be forcibly brought to the CMC by the police on the basis of requests from the relevant CMCs, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Articles 259, 261 and 262 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

If it is not possible to bring the violators to the TCC, they will be deprived of the right to drive vehicles through the court until the TCC’s requirements are fulfilled or withdrawn.

Earlier it was reported that persons liable for military service will be able to check the authenticity of an automatic summons through the «Reserve+» application. Using the QR scanner «, it will be possible to check whether the head of the CCC has really signed this summons, or whether it is legal».

Source: ukrmilitary