«Substance» for two: the trailer of the body slam has been released «Together» about «the molded couple» with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Neon Studio, known for recent horror hits «Weevil» and «Monkey»has released a trailer for its upcoming body slam Together.

The movie, which somewhat resembles a mixture of hit «Substance» and «Evil Dead», tells the story of a married couple (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) who are going through a relationship breakdown, which later turns out to be not their biggest problem. A mysterious force begins to radically alter their bodies, effectively merging the two into one.

«After years of relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads, moving to the country, leaving behind everything familiar in their lives except each other», — the synopsis reads. «Tensions are already rising, and a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to destroy their lives, their love, and their flesh».

«Together» was rated R for violent and sexual content, but apparently most of the bloody scenes were not included in the trailer.

Interestingly, Brie and Franco are not only a couple on screen, the actors have been in a relationship since 2011 and married in 2017.

The film debuted at the «Sundance» Film Festival in early January, and received critical acclaim, with critics hailing it as the «horror of the year». On Rotten Tomatoes, it has perfect 100%.

Michael Shanks directed and wrote the screenplay for «Together» (his directorial debut), and the rest of the cast includes Damon Herriman («Once Upon a Time in Hollywood», «Bikers»), Mia Morrissey, Melanie Brady, and others.

The film’s theatrical premiere is scheduled for July 30 in the US, with an international debut date to be announced later. As for other projects from Neon, we expect the release of «Chuck’s life», an adaptation of the Stephen King novel by Mike Flanagan.