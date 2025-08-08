Suddenly: classic shooters Heretic and Hexen received 4K remasters with mod support

The classic shooters Heretic and Hexen are back — Nightdive Studios and id Software have released a remastered collection for all platforms.

During QuakeCon 2025, they announced the release of a remastered collection of two classic first-person fantasy shooters without any announcements. The update will be free for those who had the original versions on Steam or Xbox Store. The release includes improved versions of Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel. Along with the classic campaigns, the collection offers two brand new episodes:

Heretic: Faith Renewed

Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur (created by Nightdive and id Software — with new levels inspired by the original games)

On top of that, the remasters support 4K at 120 frames per second and mods. Also added is a cooperative mode for up to 8 players on one screen and up to 16 online. There’s also widescreen support, gamepads, fast save/load, and a new Vault — section with concept art and cut-out graphics from the 90s.

It is worth reminding that in the 1990s, both games were created by Raven Software on a modified DOOM engine from id Software. In particular, Heretic was released in 1994 and Hexen — in 1995. The titles combined a Doom-style first-person shooter with RPG elements — character classes and inventory. These games were a breakthrough for Raven Software, which later worked on Quake 4 and Wolfenstein (which will soon become a TV series) for id Software.

Currently, Heretic + Hexen is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, and is included in the Xbox Game Pass library on PC and consoles. For those who play via the cloud, the collection will also be available on GeForce Now, but the exact date has not yet been announced.

