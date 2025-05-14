Suddenly. Is Ukraine planning to launch its own bitcoin reserve?

On May 15, rumors suddenly began circulating on social media that Ukraine was considering creating its own strategic bitcoin reserve with the participation of Binance.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the information. According to him, he will soon introduce a corresponding bill, which is currently being finalized. Zheleznyak spoke about plans to create a cryptocurrency reserve back in February.

This is despite the fact that Ukraine still has no regulatory framework for crypto regulation. The day before, Zheleznyak said the consideration of the draft law on legalization of virtual assets has been blocked by the Office of the President for an indefinite period of time, allegedly due to a complaint from the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) of Ukraine Ruslan Magomedov.

According to a recent survey, only 4% of the world’s population owns bitcoins. Ukrainians are also on this list.

Source: Incrypted