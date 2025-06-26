Suddenly: Nintendo was mentioned in the credits of Death Stranding 2

In the final credits of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, users unexpectedly noticed a thank you to Nintendo employees. This is quite an unusual decision for a PS5 exclusive.

To be more precise, we are talking about 14 employees of Nintendo Pictures — the studio owned by Nintendo itself. It turns out that they collaborated with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideo Kojima himself and his Kojima Productions.

It turns out that Nintendo Pictures helped the creators with motion capture and animation, as this is what they specialize in. The company was founded in 2022 after Nintendo acquired and renamed Dynamo Pictures. But they started working together with Kojima during the creation of the first Death Stranding, and also took part in the work on Persona 5 and Monster Hunter World. The main difference is that this is the first game not published by Nintendo that mentions the studio after the rebranding.

We assume that Nintendo Pictures started working on the sequel before the acquisition. That’s why the credits mention 14 «Mario people», not the Dynamo logo. Should we expect a port of Death Stranding 2 to Switch 2? Let’s be honest, there’s not much chance of that, since the game so far remains a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Death Stranding 2 has officially been released today, June 26, and those who have taken the Digital Deluxe have been walking through post-apocalyptic landscapes for two days thanks to early access. In anticipation of the release critics expectedly praised Kojima’s creation and especially noted that the annoying «walking simulator» has become less annoying.

The game takes place 11 months after the first part. At the recent gameplay demonstrations, Kojima Productions showed a floating base ship, new biomes, and the strange character of Dollman. Director Hideo Kojima claims that bosses can be skipped if you wish — the plot will not be affected.

In addition, the Death Stranding universe continues to conquer the lands — ahead film adaptation by A24. The movie is based on the events of the game, but Norman Reedus was not invited to play Sam. At the same time, we announced an animated movie in the Death Stranding universe that will take place regardless of the game universe.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Games Radar