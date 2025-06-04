Super-compact MSI RTX 5060 INSPIRE ITX has a single cooler and fits in the palm of your hand

In recent years, we’ve gotten used to the fact that gaming graphics cards have grown in size and now occupy 2-3 slots and are quite long. They require large cases. And those users who prefer Mini-ITX systems for work or play are often left out of the game and limited to the choice of integrated graphics. And here MSI enters the scene with a gaming graphics card that fits in the palm of your hand. This is a godsend for those who fight for every millimeter of space in the case.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5060 INSPIRE ITX is an extremely compact graphics card with a length of only 145 mm. This model is focused on Mini-ITX — the smallest motherboard standard. Interestingly, even against this background, INSPIRE ITX looks like a dwarf: its length is almost the same as the size of a PCIe connector. There’s nowhere else to squeeze it, except to hide it behind a monitor. For comparison, most ITX cards are about 170 mm long.

Even though the RTX 5060 does not use the full 16 PCIe lanes, it still needs to accommodate all the components on the board: GPU, memory modules (8 GB), batteries, and display ports. Monitors can be connected using three DisplayPort 2.1b and one HDMI 2.1b connectors.

The video card has a sunflower-shaped copper core radiator, similar to the one MSI has already shown in the Cyclone model. The cooler takes up two expansion slots. The device is connected via a conventional 8-pin power connector, and its TDP is 145 watts. Nevertheless, the engineers even found a safety margin for overclocking. MSI provides a frequency boost of up to 2512 MHz (via MSI Center) — only 20 MHz lower than the more bulky INSPIRE 2X. But if you want more, you’ll have to compromise on size.

So far, MSI has not announced how much this compact miracle will cost. INSPIRE ITX — is currently the only official RTX 5060 ITX model in the company’s lineup, although some Cyclone models are also quite small in size. And if you need a single-slot solution, you should pay attention to for the new GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite Pro and RTX 5080 Frostbite Pro graphics cards.

Source: videocardz