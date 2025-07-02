Super-precise qubits: Oxford reduces quantum computer errors to 1 in 6.7 million

Physicists from Oxford University set a new world record for accuracy management of qubits in a quantum computer.

The scientists achieved the lowest error rate measured during a quantum operation, which was only 0.000015%, or one error per 6.7 million operations. This is almost 10 times higher than the previous record set by the same Oxford researchers 10 years ago.

«To the best of our knowledge, this is the most accurate qubit operation ever recorded in the world. This is an important step towards the creation of practical quantum computers that can solve real-world problems», — emphasized the study’s co-author, professor at the Faculty of Physics in Oxford David Lucas.

To perform practical computations, a quantum computer must perform millions of operations using a large number of qubits. If there are a lot of errors, these calculations will be meaningless.

Typically error correction is achieved through the use of additional qubits. By reducing the number of errors by a record amount, the new method reduces the number of additional qubits required and, accordingly, both the size of the quantum computer itself and its cost.

«By dramatically reducing the probability of error, this technology greatly reduces the infrastructure needed to correct errors, paving the way for future quantum computers that are smaller, faster, and more efficient. Precise control of qubits will also be useful for other quantum technologies such as clocks and quantum sensors», — explains study co-author, physicist Molly Smith.

The technology involves the capture and retention of calcium ions as qubits. Calcium ions ensure reliable operation and long service life Unlike the traditional approach that uses lasers, the Oxford scientists controlled the quantum state of calcium ions using electronic (microwave) signals.

This method provides greater stability than laser control. In addition, it is much cheaper than lasers, more reliable, and easier to integrate into ion trap chips. Experiment was conducted at room temperature and without magnetic shielding, which simplifies the technical requirements for a working quantum computer.

The results of the study are published in the journal Physical Review Letters

Source: SciTechDaily