Superman — is here, Supergirl is coming: first shots of Millie Alcock in the DC superhero costume

The first photos of Millie Alcock in the costume of Supergirl, another superhero who will get a new incarnation and her own movie in the updated DC Universe, have been posted online.

Earlier we saw Alcock as Supergirl only from the back while the new pictures, published (and subsequently removed) by the movie’s dressing room, allow us to see her in full — with proper makeup, hairstyle, and in a superhero costume.

«The challenge is to color Millie’s hair in one day… the day before she starts work. Done!” Lindsay McAllister wrote on Instagram. «How resilient she was, surviving the jet lag by flying to Atlanta the day before and then having to sit in my chair for a total of 8 hours».

Actually, this footage is unlikely to surprise those who have already seen the new Superman movie, as it is there, as stated in previous leaks, that Supergirl from the DCU appears for the first time:

While Clark is healing in the Fortress of Solitude, Supergirl appears, who is the real owner of the dog Crypto. However, the character is drunk and her costume is stained. Superman tells the Fortress robots that Supergirl likes to fly to planets with red suns to get drunk, because on planets with yellow suns, this becomes impossible due to her super metabolism. «Thanks for watching him, bitch!» — Alcock says to Superman, referring to Krypto, which was not a fan favorite.

Given this cameo, we can assume that the tone of the «Supergirl» movie will be similar.

«We’re going to see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was a baby, and Supergirl, who grew up on a shard of Krypton and spent the first 14 years of her life watching everyone around her die in horrible ways,» Gunn said earlier. «She’s a lot tougher, she’s not quite the Supergirl we’re used to seeing».

In recent years, the character has been embodied on screen by Melissa Benoist in the CBS and CW series «Supergirl» (which lasted six seasons) and Sasha Calle in the 2023 feature film «The Flash».

DC’s upcoming film «Supergirl» is based on the 2022 comic book series «Supergirl: The Woman of Tomorrow», written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Eveli. In the comics, Supergirl (also known as Kara Zor-El) is Superman’s cousin who teams up with a young alien girl (Eve Ridley) in an effort to avenge her father’s murder. Together they embark on a dangerous space journey through alien worlds, facing powerful enemies and moral dilemmas.

Millie Alcock, who previously gained fame for her role in young Reynira Targaryen in the series «House of the Dragon»was the first candidate for the new «Supergirl», which Gunn brought to show his colleague Peter Safran. Among the rest of the cast: Matthias Schoenerts, who will play the villain Creme from Yellow Hill, and Jason Momoa as the brutal intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. David Krumholz and Emily Beecham will play Kara’s parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, respectively.

Screenwriter Ana Nogueira («The Vampire Diaries») adapted the comic book for the big screen, and Craig Gillespie («Cruella») directed.

In May 2025, Gunn announced the official completion of filming for «Supergirl». The film is tentatively scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.