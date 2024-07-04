«Superman» James Gunn — first look at Hawkeye Girl, Mr. Terrific and Green Lantern

The filming of the new «Superman» moved from Norway to Ohio, where several more well-known characters were shot with new actors.

The images, which were published by Cleveland.com, offer a first look at Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific. The scene shows an episode where Superman himself (David Corensworth) saves a child.

FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 3, 2024

As previously reported, Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel») has taken on the role of Lois Lane, and the villain Lex Luthor will be played by Nicholas Hoult («Big»), which, by the way, was initially tried out for the role of Clark Kent. The rest of the cast will include Maria Gabriela de Faria as the Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sarah Sampaio as Eva Teschmacher, Terence Rosmar as Otis, and Anthony Kerrigan as Metamorpho.

Also in the movie Christopher Reeve’s son will be bornwho played Clark Kent in 1978 — as a TV reporter. We may also see a new Supergirl performed by a star «Dragon House» Millie Alcock.

«Superman», formerly known as «Superman: Legacy» — the first film in the new version of the DCU cinematic universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn is directing from his own script, which will focus on the story of the young Superman.

The new «Superman» will debut in theaters on July 11, 2025.