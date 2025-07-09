«Superman» started with 85% on Rotten Tomatoes — a movie with charm, but for once

After a series of leaks, both negative and positive, «Superman» eventually received its official ratings from specialized publications.

Currently, the film has 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and 71/100 on Metacritic. This is quite a good result, given that some of the feedback was surprisingly positive while another site called the film the last nail in the «coffin of superheroics». Now we can see that the press is divided into two camps: assessments without applause and fireworks, but normal.

For now, «Superman» jumps into «swimming trunks» at the last moment and cuts out part of the movie because of the stupid humor — the premiere is coming soon. Soon we will be able to see The Gang Influencers Justice, as well as cryptops with the fortress of Solitude — generally what it is estimated DC spent $225 million. Meanwhile, we can’t see the movie — this is what the press says about it:

World of Reel: «That feels a bit generous to me, though I’ll admit I enjoyed its goofy charm. It’s lightweight and disposable, sure — but still manages to be fun. It’s a brisk, no-nonsense take on the Man of Steels. At just over two hours, the movie plays less like a bold statement and more like a thematic pit stop. A transitional film that’s meant to kick-off Gunn’s DCU».

Screen Daily: «Although overstuffed and uneven, at its best Gunn’s Superman combines the most admirable attributes of both character and director, resulting in an ambitious, occasionally stirring film that is weirder, nervier and more thoughtful than most blockbusters».

The Hollywood Reporter: «Gunn’s screenplay can certainly be faulted for piling on too many elements. But what matters most is that the movie is fun, pacy and enjoyable, a breath of fresh air sweetened by a deep affection for the material».

Games Radar: «While it’s unlikely to reconfigure comic-book movies as we know them in the same way that Batman Begins and Iron Man changed the game before it, Superman is a promising start for a new superhero universe, with huge potential to break the mould when it comes to the kind of comic book fare audiences have become accustomed to. Superman may not be a perfect movie, but in a word, it’s pretty super.».

Entertainment Weekly: «Fresh score. Gunn gives Krypto all the cute, frustrating traits of the best of man’s best friends, furthering Superman’s compassion and the film’s playfulness».

Rolling Stone: «Gunn’s stamp on this mythology, and his use of it as a statement of intent for where he wants to take things in this larger intellectual-property universe, is largely a blast».

The premiere of «Superman» in Ukrainian cinemas will take place on July 11. And after that, James Gunn will deal with «Wonder Woman» without Gal Gadot as to compete with the noir Batman and what to do with horror «Clayface».