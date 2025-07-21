«Superman» surpassed the entire box office «Thunderbirds» in the second weekend of release

Although Marvel’s «Thunderbolts» movie received high marks from critics and viewers, its box office success was modest — so much so that DC’s new «Superman» managed to outsell its competitor in the second weekend of release.

Currently, «Superman» has earned $406.8 million worldwide, while «Thunderbolts» stopped at $382 million. It should be noted that this is not the highest-grossing Marvel movie in 2025, and while the leadership in «Captain America» with $415 million (although this achievement will obviously be easily surpassed by the new DC movie).

Production budget «Superman» for according to unconfirmed data is $225 million plus $125 million in marketing costs. Thus, to break even, the film needs to earn about $700 million, and currently this amount does not look so unattainable. In «Thunderbirds», for comparison, the production costs amounted to $180 million plus $100 million in marketing, so it doesn’t look like the movie paid off.

The new «Superman» is the first film in the relaunched DC Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran, which casts David Corensworth in the lead role instead of Henry Cavill. The story tells of a sincere superhero who tries to prove to the world that he is doing something good after the villain Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) turns society against him. At Clark’s side are reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and his faithful superdog companion Krypto. Gunn, best known for the films «Guardians of the Galaxy» and «Suicide Squad», is directing. After the first reviews were leaked, it seemed that the movie finally put the nail in the coffin of superheroics. However, official estimates have refuted this: currently, the film83% from critics and 92% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoesand a score of «A-» in CinemaScore exit polls.

Next up, «Superman» has a big task ahead of it to hold its own against the most anticipated Marvel release of the year, the new «Fantastic Four», which has already garnered quite favorable reactions.

As for the rest of the box office receipts «Jurassic World: Revival» Universal reached $647 million worldwide in its third weekend, while «Lilo and Stitch» from Disney became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year with an impressive $1 billion (an achievement that the previous leader did not manage, Minecraft movie adaptation with $955 million). New releases, meanwhile, did not bring in any impressive sums: Paramount’s «Smurfs» earned only $36 million (with a budget of $58 million), and the sequel to the horror «I know what you did last summer» from Sony started with $24.6 million (production cost $18 million).

Source: Variety, Screen Rant