Superman to appear in «Peacemaker»? DC promises a «huge» cameo in Season 2 and a «Suicide Squad veteran» — new footage and plot details

With less than three months to go until the debut of the second season of «Peacemaker», DC has begun to actively market the show — from the latter, we’ve been offered several new stills, a hint of a «big cameo», and information that the story will be directly related to the events of the new Superman movie.

The information that Michael Rooker (Savant in «Suicide Squad») will appear in «Peacemaker» can hardly be considered a spoiler, as it is an official DC statement — this time the actor will appear in the universe as the eagle hunter Red St. Wilde, hunting for Christopher Smith’s faithful assistant and the Peacekeeper himself (John Cena). The character can be seen in more detail in the images provided by Entertainment Weekly — alongside Cena himself, Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante), Steve Agee (John Economos), and Daniel Brooks (Leote Adebayo).

The first season of «Peacemaker» debuted back in 2022, while the second season, which takes place about two years later, will be the first «live-action» series project in the DCU’s revamped cinematic universe. According to the official synopsis, the new season continues the story of Chris Smith/Peacemaker, a vigilante superhero who struggles to reconcile his past with a newfound sense of purpose while «continuing to kick righteous villains’ asses in his misguided pursuit of peace at any cost».

«In many ways, Peacemaker has changed a lot this season. He’s become a much softer guy, much nicer, he’s less cocky, less annoying, and less aggressive. He has changed. So Langston Fleury The host and commentator on the events that take place around the Peacemaker's activities. actually acts like a complete asshole in many ways, just like the Peacemaker [last season]. He’s a very politically incorrect asshole for most of the season, but also an incredibly funny guy,» Gunn told EW.

Gunn added that he was developing the «season alongside other DC projects, so it’s very closely tied to Superman and what comes after it», and also teased a really big cameo at the end — we can assume that it will be The Man of Steel himself, played by David Corensworth.

The second season of «Peacemaker» will debut on Max streaming on August 21 (a little more than a week later) after the release of «Superman» July 11), but only with one episode — the rest will be released weekly.