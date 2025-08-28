Supernatural creator reveals canceled Sam and Dean plot that "could have changed everything"

Exactly 20 years have passed since Supernatural debuted on the air, and fans have seen 15 (!) exciting seasons and a generally satisfying finale. However, few people know that showrunner Andrew Dabba planned a completely different story for the last episodes.

Supernatural is a cult American television series of 2005—2020 that combines elements of mysticism, drama, detective and horror. The main characters are the Winchester brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), who hunt demons, ghosts, werewolves, vampires, and other monsters and fight the dangerous consequences of paranormal phenomena.

One of the ideas was that the Winchester brothers would make their knowledge of the supernatural universe public.

“One storyline we talked about for a long time was that Sam and Dean would go public. They said: “We’re making a public service announcement that monsters are real. If you see something strange in your city, it’s a monster. We can’t be everywhere. We are just going to spread the word.”

In the end, this plan was abandoned because it would have forced Supernatural to go in a completely different and “weird” direction. Dubb clarifies that the brothers’ publicity would have been “logistically challenging for the show.”

“All of a sudden Sam and Dean became world famous, which, again, I think sounds interesting in theory, but in reality, I think it would have ruined the show. It wouldn’t have been a good thing, and that’s one of the reasons we didn’t do it.”

Among other canceled ideas for the show: the return of the Antichrist, played by Gattlin Griffith, in a “different form.” The character, also called Jesse Turner, was introduced in season 5, where Castiel (Misha Collins) predicted that he was destined to help Lucifer in the war against Heaven. Initially, Jesse had no idea who he was until Sam and Dean revealed the truth to him, prompting the character to go into hiding, and his whereabouts remained unknown even after the series ended.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The last episode of Supernatural aired on November 19, 2020. Now, 5 years after the show’s end, the trio of main actors has a chance to reunite in another project. In February, the official page of the show published a video with Jensen Ackles gathering his colleagues Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to appear in the fifth season of the Amazon series — all of them are rumored to appear in the same scene.

Source: Collider