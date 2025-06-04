Support for AMD Ryzen Zen 6 and Intel Core Ultra 3 now available in AIDA64

AMD’s new generation of processors and Intel’s budget chips are coming. Support for the next generation Ryzen on Zen 6 architecture and low-cost Arrow Lake-H/S is already in the AIDA64 beta.

The list of changes in the beta version includes appeared item «Preliminary support for next-generation AMD desktop, server, and mobile processors». A day later, another update was released, which talks about new Intel chips (Core Ultra 3, Arrow Lake-H and S).

The mention of processors does not mean that they will be released soon or that all characteristics will be disclosed. If you look at the history of the test package, you can see a pattern that such mentions appear about a year before their launch. If we look at AMD’s release history, we can expect Ryzen 10000 (whatever it is called, given the obvious inconvenience of simply increasing the number).

There haven’t been too many leaks about the next generation of AMD Ryzen lately. In May, ITC.ua reported on a leak according to which Morpheus or Medusa chips will be released a year earlier than the next-generation PlayStation console (which will be built on next-generation processors. According to the console rumors, this gives a timeframe of early 2027, which is consistent with the assumption above.

About the development of AMD Zen 6 known since the year before last. The source of the leak is an alleged senior chip development engineer at the company. Even then, it was reported that chips were being manufactured using 2nm technology. Zen 6 appeared on AMD’s roadmap back in 2022. Last year, it was reported that Zen 6, codenamed Medusa can get RDNA 5 graphics architecture. Then it was about last quarter of 2026 or early 2027. The new desktop processors are expected to remain compatible with the AM5 socket.

Source: Tom’s Hardware