Support the crowdfunding – help a hero from «Azov» get back on his feet. Auction lot in support of the crowdfunding – a unique model of an airplane

We announce a new auction to raise funds for our initiative «Retribution auction» — fee for the Patronage Service «Angels of the Azov» for the rehabilitation of a fighter with the 12th Special Forces Brigade «Azov» with call sign «Buyan»who is currently recovering from a serious injury. The purpose of the entire crowdfunding is 84 000 UAH. The previous auction raised almost UAH 38,000. At this auction, we plan to raise the required amount of UAH 46,000.

Here is the story of Buyan and the first auction of this fee.

The fee and auction will be held by here and will be held from March 12 to 18.

Treatment and rehabilitation are organized by the Patronage Service «Angels of the Azov»which was created to take care of wounded, released from captivity and fallen soldiers from the Azov brigades: 12th Special Forces Brigade «Azov» NGU and the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The service also deals with the rehabilitation of soldiers and support for the families of Ukraine’s defenders.

We have a unique item for this auction – a model of a Eurofighter aircraft signed by a soldier of the 3rd Air Assault Brigade.

A resident of Mariupol assembles models of military equipment with his own hands, Serhiy Veligura, who has been familiar with the Azov soldiers since 2014 – the soldiers of the «Azov» regiment had positions near the company where Serhiy worked. As a token of gratitude for the defense of the city, he presented the Azov Patronage Service with models of various military equipment. The resident of Mariupol manufactures them with his own hands in the smallest detail. Serhiy is the author of this model as well.

A model of an airplane signed by a fighter in support of his comrade 3rd Airmobile Brigade with call sign Swindlerwho went through the crucible of war and successfully recovered from numerous injuries. The story of the Scammer.

Auction algorithm:

From March 12 to March 18, deposit any amount into the bank. The one who deposits the most will receive a model airplane. Please remember that you can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important! Remember that every 50 hryvnias is a brick on the road to our victory.

Here are the details:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/79BMUJhiLc

Bank map 5375411213288058