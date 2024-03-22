Support the fundraising for FVP drones for the 2nd International Legion — raffle off a postcard signed by Zaluzhnyi

We are announcing a new collection and auction as part of our initiative «Retribution Auction» – we are collecting together with CF «UMAS» for FPV drones for soldiers 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine and will destroy enemy vehicles and ammunition depots.

The purpose of this fundraising is to 100 000 UAH.

Auction algorithm

The auction within the framework of the meeting will be held here and will run from March 22 to March 31. During this period, deposit any amount into the bank — the one who throws the most will win the lot.

The lot in this auction is a postcard depicting Patron the dog signed by General of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny – «Iron General», who identifies an entire era of modern warfare and to whom we are certainly all grateful.

Don’t forget that you can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important and will bring us closer to the goal!

What is an FPV drone and what is it used for

An FPV (First Person View) drone is an efficient and modern unmanned aerial vehicle with a video camera whose main purpose is to destroy enemy equipment remotely. Usually, FPV drones have one chance to be hit because they are essentially kamikaze drones. Fast, nimble, deadly, they carry a charge and their operators have the ability to hit equipment or the enemy in a very targeted manner. In the context of combat operations, they are extremely effective, as they allow hunting down russian equipment at a safe distance, reducing the risk to the lives of our defenders.

Who are the 2nd International Legion of Defense of Ukraine?

The 2nd International Legion of Defense of Ukraine is a separate special forces battalion within the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Legion began its active formation in October 2022. The basis of the battalion’s command staff are representatives of the former First International Special Forces Company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who took part in combat operations to repel the armed aggression of the russian federation in eastern Ukraine, in particular in the battles for Lysychansk, Hryhorivka, Siversk and Bakhmut.

For the battalion’s soldiers, it is fundamental to restore historical justice by overcoming all manifestations of russian imperialism. The 2nd International Legion is made up of Ukrainians, Belarusians and Georgians, representatives of the peoples who have been fighting for centuries against the aggressive policies, military aggression and cultural expansion of the russian empire, the Soviet Union and the russian federation.

Fee details

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/56Uv8ZSLWi

Bank card: 5375 4112 1536 7157