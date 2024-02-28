Support the fundraising – help a hero from «Azov» get back on his feet! We are giving away beautiful art tubes

We are announcing a new fundraising and auction as part of our initiative «Retribution Auction» — fee for the Patronage Service «Angels of Azov» for the rehabilitation of a fighter with the 12th Special Forces Brigade «Azov» with call sign «Buyan», who is currently recovering from a serious injury. The purpose of this collection is to 84 000 UAH.

Oleksiy «Buyan» is a 22-year-old guy who has been at war for three years. Before the war, he studied to become an electric and gas welder, while working in his specialty. He could not stand aside when the invaders invaded Ukraine, signed a contract when his age allowed and eventually found himself in a friendly family «Azov» where he accurately destroyed enemies with a mortar.

Having fought for almost a year as part of a heroic brigade, he and his comrades fought an unequal battle with the tanks of the insidious enemy in the area of the Serebryansky forest. Unfortunately, not all of them survived, and «Buyan» was badly wounded. Therefore, the katsap tanks were finished off by their comrades «Buyan».

Oleksiy’s braces were broken at the T2 level, one shrapnel entered his shoulder, the other cut off part of his scalp, he suffered a spinal cord concussion and spinal injury.

After successful surgeries, Oleksiy is undergoing expensive rehabilitation and dreams of returning to the ranks as soon as possible «Azov» to continue destroying the invaders.

The organization of treatment and rehabilitation is carried out by the Patronage Service «Angels of Azov» which was created to take care of wounded, released from captivity and fallen soldiers from the Azov brigades: 12th Special Forces Brigade «Azov» NGU and the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The service also deals with the rehabilitation of soldiers and support for the families of Ukraine’s defenders.

The collection and auction will be held by here and will be held from February 28 to March 6.

We have more than one lot for the auction of this fundraising.

We have two art tubes from the mortars, created by the same talented artist who created the tube with the cats from the previous fundraising.

Auction algorithm:

In the period from February 28 to March 6, top up the bank for any amount. The two people who throw the most will get tubes. Please keep in mind that you can support the fundraising without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important! Remember that every 50 hryvnias are bricks that build the road to our victory.

Bank details

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/79BMUJhiLc

Bank card: 5375411213288058