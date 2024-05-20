Surface Laptop – Microsoft’s own Arm laptop with a 22-hour battery life and a price of $1000

Along with the presentation Copilot+ PC brand Microsoft has also announced its own laptop within this concept. The new Surface Laptop is a laptop based on the Arm architecture for consumers. It has one big difference from the Surface Laptop 6 for Businessannounced in March — it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip instead of Intel Core Ultra. The company hopes that this switch will level the playing field with Apple’s powerful and efficient MacBook laptops.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models. The maximum brightness is 600 nits. The company claims that the new product is «80% faster than our previous generation» and offers «up to 22 hours of local video playback». The laptop has a tactile touch panel. Unlike the MacBook Air, Microsoft said the device will support three 4K monitors — in addition to its own display.

The configuration can include a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Elite processor, 16 to 64 GB of RAM, and 256 GB to 1 TB of storage. The device is equipped with a touchscreen display, Wi-Fi 7 wireless module, and a Copilot button. The Copilot+ PC system provides access to Recall, which allows users to search for information in places such as programs, documents, and folders using Copilot. Surface Laptop will provide access to native versions of Adobe’s flagship apps: Photoshop, Lightroom, Firefly, and Express are available now, with Illustrator and Premiere Pro coming later in June. Microsoft says that Copilot+ PC systems will receive Windows AI features earlier than their Intel counterparts.

The price of Microsoft Surface Laptop starts at $999 for the 13.8-inch model and $1199.99 for the 15-inch version. The novelty is already available for pre-order, and the actual sale will begin on June 18.

