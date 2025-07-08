Survival in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: GSC hints at a more hardcore mode

The authors of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl do not rule out the possibility of adding a new hardcore mode that will become more deadly and realistic.

Fans of the series, especially those familiar with the mod Anomaly for the original trilogy, are asking for an official survival mode. They want not just stronger enemies and less ammo, but a complete removal of the HUD, a reduction in the amount of loot, and the disabling of visual and audio hints. In other words, everything to make the game as close to survival in the Zone as possible. And GSC does not reject such requests from fans.

«This is a cool idea, and I know that some of our devs, f.e., like to play HUDless playthroughs to torture themselves, but it is too early to say whether the idea will move to the next stage. So, let’s see that atm the answer is ‘NDA’, good old classic», — says GSC.

In practice, this means that the team is not against such a feature, but for now, priorities are elsewhere. The studio continues to actively work on patches, corrects plot errors and is thinking about a separate multiplayer mode.

Although there is no clear promise yet, GSC Game World has made it clear that such a feature may appear in future updates if there is enough time for it. The roadmap for the third quarter has not yet been published, but in the second quarter, the following has already been implemented promised support for mods (which weighs under 700 GB) and release of the updated trilogy

Source: Discord