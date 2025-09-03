Tango of electrons and holes: scientists discover a new state of matter

American researchers from the University of California, Irvine have found a new quantum state of matter, potentially suitable for creating energy-efficient devices.

According to scientists, the discovered new quantum state of matter could pave the way for the creation of computers, that can recharge themselves and withstand the extreme conditions of deep space. In particular, this state is highly resistant to radiation.

“This is a new phase of matter, similar to the way water can exist in liquid, ice, or vapor. This was only theoretically predicted — no one has been able to measure it so far”, — notes professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of California, Irvine Luis Jauregui.

In this state, matter behaves like a liquid. The phase is formed by electrons and their vacancies — holes, which randomly pair up to form quasiparticles — excitons. The most surprising thing, is that electrons and holes rotate in the same direction.

“This is something completely new. If we could hold it in our hands, it would emit a bright, high-frequency light”, — emphasized Jauregui.

The unusual phase was discovered in a material, developed by scientists at the University of California. Jauregui and his colleagues confirmed its existence, using powerful magnetic fields at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

To create this unusual quantum state, the researchers exposed material from hafnium pentateluride is exposed to an intense magnetic field of up to 70 Tesla. For comparison, a powerful magnet in a refrigerator generates a voltage of about 0.1 Tesla. According to Jauregui, under the influence of a magnetic field, the ability of a material to conduct electric charges is significantly reduced, which indicates its transition to an extremely unusual state.

“This discovery is important, because it could allow signals to be transmitted, using spin rather than electrical charge, opening a new path to energy-efficient technologies such as spin electronics or quantum devices”, — explains Jauregui.

Unlike traditional materials, used in modern electronics, this a new quantum state of matter is not vulnerable to any form of radiation. Companies, such as SpaceX, are planning a manned space flight to Mars, and its effective implementation requires computers that can withstand prolonged exposure to radiation.

The results of the study are published in the journal Physical Review Letters

Source: SciTechDaily