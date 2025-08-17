Tarantino blesses "The Adventures of Cliff Booth" and names two of the best directors in the world

Quentin Tarantino is happy that David Fincher is directing The Adventures of Cliff Booth. According to him, this demonstrates Netflix’s serious attitude to his work.

During the podcast The Church of Tarantino, director called Fincher’s participation in the sequel to his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a blessing—which, however, will not be a continuation but a separate story. He says that this is the best way to facilitate his plans to make a brand-new tenth film.

“I love this script, but I’m still following the path I’ve been on. It just disappointed me a little bit. In this last movie, I don’t know what I’m doing again. I have to be in uncharted territory,” Tarantino explains.

Quentin believes that there is no better director in the world to make this movie, which takes place eight years after the events of the original film. He spoke about Fincher’s intention to stick to the style of the original and paid David perhaps the best compliment.

“I think that David Fincher and I are two of the best filmmakers out there. So the idea that David Fincher would actually want to adapt my work for me shows a level of seriousness about my work that I think needs to be taken into account.”

Tarantino will take an active part in the filming of the new movie, but he is not going to “live” on the set, due to the need to visit Israel with his family and his own creative plans. He also emphasized his willingness to help if necessary.

“I’m constantly traveling back and forth from Israel, so I won’t be on set every day. But yes, I will be there if they need anything, I will be there.”

As reported by ITC.ua, filming of The Adventures of Cliff Booth has already begun and should be completed in early 2026. However, Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date. In addition to Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie are expected to appear in the movie again. Rumors, the movie has a giant budget exceeding $120 million, $20 million of which Tarantino received for the script.

Source: Gamesradar