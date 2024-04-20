Taylor Swift mentioned GTA in a song and set a Spotify record with 300 million album streams per day

Taylor Swift does not stop break records. After Spotify announced on Friday that the singer’s new album «The Tortured Poets Department» was the first ever to reach 200 million streams in a single day, the service updated the news with a statement that the number of streams on the first day actually exceeded 300 million after careful calculation.

History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day. — Spotify (@Spotify) April 20, 2024

«History is made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s album «The Tortured Poets Department» became the first album in Spotify’s history to receive more than 300 million streams in a single day», Spotify reports.

The fact that after the release of «The Tortured Poets Department» Taylor Swift announced to her sleepy fans at night that she was adding 15 tracks to the 16 just released in the Delux edition of the album played a role in achieving the record.

Before the release of the new album, Swift also had records for the number of listens per day. They belonged to the albums «Midnights» in 2022 and «1989 (Taylor’s Version)» in October last year. The day before the release of «Poets», the album set a record as it became the most pre-saved album on the countdown page in Spotify’s history.

Taylor Swift’s new album attracted the interest of gamers with a reference to the Grand Theft Auto game in one of the songs. Among the tracks later added to the deluxe edition was the song «So High School» with the lyrics:

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

It’s true, swear, scouts honor

You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her

Brand new, full throttle

You already know, babe.

Fans believe that the lines mentioning GTA hint at Taylor’s relationship with her boyfriend, a player for the American football team «Kansas City Chiefs» Travis Kelce.

Sources: Variety, Kotaku