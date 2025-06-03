TCC employees received suspicion due to forced mobilization — «serves» up to 6 years

An officer and two servicemen of the Dubno District TCC in Rivne region received from DBR suspicion of forced mobilization under the article «illegal deprivation of liberty».

The allegedly mobilized man was held in captivity by force and beaten. In 2019, the man was declared unfit for military service in peacetime. The military hospital commission did not take this circumstance into account during the examination, and now a mobilized person is serving.

On February 21, 2025, during mobilization activities in the village of Ivanne, TCC employees noticed a man on a bicycle. During the conversation, tear gas was used against him, and then he was dragged into a police car.

The victim had a signal pistol, which he fired in the air to call for help. The military decided to «punish» him for this by striking him many times, including when he was already lying on the ground, causing light bodily harm.

According to the results of the pre-trial investigation, all three soldiers received a suspicion under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal deprivation of liberty accompanied by physical suffering committed by a group of persons without prior conspiracy. The two are also suspected under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — torture committed by a group of persons without prior conspiracy to force the victim to perform actions against his will or to punish him for actions he has committed. They face up to 6 years in prison.