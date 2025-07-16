Team Group SSD with self-destruct button — boss will never see your little collection

Usually, the «boss button» in games or programs just minimizes the window, but this one is hardware and more radical. The Team Group SSD accessory will quickly destroy the drive itself or the data on it.

Taiwanese memory manufacturer Team Group has introduced a new M.2 2280 solid-state drive PCIe Gen4 NVMe designed for mission-critical environments. The P250Q-M80 offers a means to quickly securely erase data or even physically destroy NAND memory chips at the touch of a button.

The «intelligent dual-mode data erase function» is activated in 5-10 seconds with a separate dedicated hardware button. The S/W Quick Erase option is a software method that «erases all data while preserving the functionality of the device» and is ideal for reusing the drive, according to the manufacturer.

Pressing the large red button that came with the P250Q-M80 cannot be stopped. Even if power is lost during the data erase process, the drive will automatically continue the process as soon as power is restored. Memory erase can be initiated by a «physical or event trigger», which indicates other ways to erase or destroy data besides the button.

The Rapid Hardware Destruction feature uses high-voltage breakdown to physically destroy NAND flash memory. The technology is demonstrated in the video, where you can see puffs of smoke coming out of the drive. In fact, there is a visual and olfactory sign of destruction. For it to happen, the button should be held down for 10 seconds. The Team Group notes that the NAND used in this way is connected to a special control chip, so repairing the device in most cases will not be worth the cost, if at all possible.

Team Group’s P250Q-M80 drive features MIL-STD 810G vibration resistance, MIL-STD-202G shock resistance, storage temperatures from -55°C to +95°C, a time between failures of more than 3 million hours, a three-year warranty, and SMART health monitoring. Declared speed up to 7.0 GB/s for reading and 5.5 GB/s for writing. It would probably be a shame to destroy such a thing.

Source: Tom’s Hardware