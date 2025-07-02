Teaser and release date for season 3 «Invasion» — Apple TV+ sci-fi drama about an alien invasion

The alien thriller «Invasion» is coming soon to Apple TV+ with the third season.

The «Invasion» series debuted on streaming in 2021 and tells the story of how humanity resists a violent alien invasion. The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shiori Kutsuna (Rhine in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach), Shamir Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Aggie Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moahedi, and since the second season, Enver Jokai, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Nayan Gonzalez Norvind have appeared.

The teaser of the third episode hints at the expansion of the story and announces the premiere date — August 22 (the rest of the episodes will be released every Friday until October 24).

«In the third season, the main characters unite to work as a team on an important mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. Finally, the tallest aliens have appeared, quickly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. All the characters will have to cooperate, using all their experience and knowledge to save our species. New relationships are forged, old ones are questioned and even destroyed as our international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late», — from the official synopsis.

Despite the fact that «Invasion» is hardly a hit (the first and second seasons have very modest estimates from critics and viewers), this is another project that will maintain a fairly large video library of Apple TV+ science fiction. Currently, the streaming service is broadcasting «Killerbot» based on the novels of Martha Wells, and from July 11 starts «Foundation» with the third season.

Next, we look forward to the continuation of the platform’s most popular shows, «Secrets of the bunker» and «Gap», as well as a series based on a cyberpunk novel «Neuromancer» William Gibson — yesterday we were shown the first teaser, which showed the Chatsubo Lounge in Tiba, which is a key location in the novel.