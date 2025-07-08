Teaser and release date of season 3 «Alice in Borderland» — Netflix sci-fi thriller about survival games

Netflix has announced the release date and released the first teaser for the third season of «Alice in Borderland» — a Japanese sci-fi series based on Haro Aso’s manga.

«Alice in Borderland» tells the story of a group of people who are transported to a parallel universe where they must win deadly games to stay alive. The third season is released exactly two years after the second season, where the main characters, Arisu and Usagi, eventually returned to the real world, got married and started living a seemingly normal life. However, Usagi is later kidnapped and Arisu receives the last —Joker playing card.

You’re not ready for the final game. ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/wsecK6FqCM — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2025

The teaser shows a brief overview of the main characters’ travels and escape, and their return to the game.

«With the return of the new deadly games, Arisu, Usagi, and new players must overcome even more challenging, adrenaline-fueled trials», — from the official synopsis.

Reprising their roles in the series are Kento Yamazaki (Arisu), Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi), Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma. Among the newcomers are Koji Okura, Risu Sudo, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, and Kento Kaku (Akira Nishikiyama in the series Like a Dragon: Yakuza), who will play Ryuji — a man who explores the afterlife and becomes Usagi’s guide to the deadly gaming world. Shinsuke Sato, who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Yasuko Kuramitsu, returns to direct.

Series «Alice in Wonderland» launched on Netflix in 2020where it firmly secured the title of the most popular Japanese show on the platform. The first season has 82% of critics and 91% of viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second one has 91% and 90%, respectively.

The first two seasons are currently available to watch on Netflix, and the third season will start on September 25, 2025.