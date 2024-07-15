Teaser of the fifth season of the series «Stranger Things» — locations, scenery and such grown-up children

Netflix has released a two-minute teaser with a first look behind the scenes of the fifth and final season of «Stranger Things».

The video shows some locations, sets, and actors who look much older than in the fourth season (I wonder what will justify such rapid changes in the story?).

«I started when I was 10 years old and now I’m turning 20», says Millie Bobby Brown («Eleven»). «Very strange».

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), meanwhile, teases the sequel as «the best season ever.

The showrunners of «Stranger Things» say that the production of the last season is almost half completed. Earlier it was announced that filming would stop by Christmas, while the release is expected in 2025. The fifth season faced delays caused by strikes by screenwriters and actors.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, announced that each of the 8 episodes will eventually resemble a separate movie, given the «very long» running time.

«Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take on a lot of responsibility,» she added. «They have a great team of writers, but they’re also in the business. They write a lot, and they’re very hard working and serious about the quality of the sequel».

In addition to the original cast, the fifth season of «Stranger Things» will feature newcomers — including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

The Stephen King-inspired series Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix in 2016 — and has remained one of the most popular shows on the platform ever since. The fourth season of Stranger Thingswas released in two parts in May and July 2022, setting a record — in the first 28 days, viewers spent more than one billion hours watching the series (1.35 billion hours to be exact).

From the very beginning, the showrunners, the Duffer brothers, planned that the story would span 4-5 seasons. Despite the end of the story, we expect at least one animated spinoff from Eric Robles in the future («Fanboy and Chum Chum», «Glucotechnics»),prequel playwhich will take place 20 years before the events of the series, as well asVR gamewhere players will try on the role of Vekna.