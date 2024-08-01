Teaser «Squid Game 2» — new players and deadly competitions on Netflix from December 26

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Netflix has released a short teaser for the sequel to «The Squid Game» and announced the third (and final) season.

The second season will debut on December 26, while the third season was announced for 2025.

Lee Jong-che will return to the role of Song Gi-hoon along with other actors from the original series — Lee Byung-hong (the game’s frontman), Woo Ha-joon (a young police officer looking for his brother), and Kong Yu (a recruiter of new players).

According to the official synopsis, «three years after winning the Squid Game, player 456 is determined to find the people behind it and put an end to their deadly fun». The search begins with the recruiter who once lured Gi Hong himself into the game on the subway, but when the protagonist’s efforts are crowned with success, he realizes that he must re-enter the game to end it for good.

The first season of «The Squid Game» is currently considered the most watched television season in Netflix’s history. It has received 14 «Emmy» nominations and 6 wins (including a directing award and for Best Actor in a Drama Series).

