Queen + Formula 1 + Hollywood = the perfect recipe for a summer blockbuster.

The world of cinema and motor racing collided at full speed: the first teaser trailer for a Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem was released.Formula 1 releases trailer ahead of the British Grand Prix The British Grand Prix is one of the oldest stages of Formula 1. It has been held since the first championship in 1950, every championship. In the film, Pitt plays a former driver who returns to racing with his partner, played by Damson Idris. They are perform for the fictional APXGP team. The film was created in collaboration with ten real-life Formula 1 teams, and some scenes were filmed during real races.

«Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren have an advantage on the straights. Our chance is — in the corners», — Pitt intrigues in the trailer. «We need to build a car for the battle». When the woman asks him about safety, he replies: «Who ever mentioned safety?»

The film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.Producers performed Kosinski, Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton.The film premiered in Cockhe film is scheduled for release in America on June 27, 2025. The team that created «Top Gun: Maverick», including directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The film will be released internationally on June 25.

Trailer (Ukrainian subtitles)

Poster

Source: Hollywoodreporter