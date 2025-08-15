The Computer-2 case by Teenage Engineering looks like a plastic canister or a food box, but it has a decisive advantage over these items—it is free.

The electronics design company wants to attract attention in the computer case market. To this end, it is offering a compact and inexpensive case of its own design for free. As notes Tom’s Hardware, Computer-2 stocks evaporated almost instantly.

A case of an interesting design cannot be simply taken and printed on a 3D printer. Teenage Engineering doesn’t provide any files for this purpose; the website only offers instruction of 18 steps to assemble. The process is similar to assembling a cardboard product, but the product is plastic. In addition to the case itself, the case is equipped with an 80 mm fan.

Computer-2 has limited internal space, so it requires a low-profile CPU cooler and a mini-ITX motherboard. It does not have the ability to accommodate additional connectors — you can only use the ones on the motherboard or video card. The latter must be no more than 180 mm long, up to two slots in height. The chassis only has room for the SFX power supply. In general, the chassis supports two SFF standard for compact PCs, proposed by NVIDIA.

The number 2 in the title is interesting. Indeed, the first version, Computer-1, was created in 2021. The case was nested with flat parts for assembly, but it had to be bought for money—from $99 to $149 depending on the materials chosen. Despite this, it was also quickly sold out.

Computer-2 is still possible to get (unfortunately, not in Ukraine). To complete this, you need to subscribe to notifications about the availability of new batches and have time to place an order when the cases are available.