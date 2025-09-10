Teenage hit: smart patch with a chip cures acne in a week

Researchers from South Korea have presented a solution to one of the key problems in adolescents — acne removal with a new smart band-aid with a microchip.

The new patch removes acne in just a week. Researchers have created a two-stage system of patches, that are fixed to the skin with tiny spikes and delivered into it antibacterial or anti-inflammatory ingredients to remove acne.

According to the results of clinical trials, these patches helped people completely get rid of acne in a week. These patches are made of polymers, that absorb excess oil and moisture. Some versions may contain ingredients that relieve inflammation and fight infections.

Many therapeutic products contain micro-matrices (rows of tiny spikes), that penetrate the outer layer of the skin and deliver active ingredients. However, the micro-matrices can shift during wear and cause skin irritation.

To solve this problem Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji, Eun-Hee Kim and their colleagues decided to develop medical plaster anti-acne patch, based on a microchip, that stays in place. To create this patch, the researchers first printed a microarray of spikes in the shape of arrowheads on the 3D printer.

Thanks to its unique shape, the patch adheres securely to the skin. The base of the patch consists of hyaluronic acid — a sticky polymer often used in skin care products. They have mixed hyaluronic acid with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory components, among others, salicylic acid, hemp extract, niacinamide and chamomile extract.

As part of a clinical trial, the effectiveness of the patches was tested on 20 participants. On the first day, they stuck on the skin an antibacterial patch, and for the next 6 days — a new anti-inflammatory patch was worn. The hyaluronic acid-based microchip dissolved on the skin within 30-90 minutes without causing pain or irritation.

Within 3 days, participants noticed, an 81% reduction in the number of acne breakouts on the treated skin compared to the untreated skin. A week later, the acne on the treated areas of skin was completely gone.

In addition, the researchers recorded a significant reduction in production of sebum, which causes acne. About 95% of the study participants said they were satisfied with the results of this treatment.

Scientists plan to release the patch for sale this fall in South Korea and the United States. The available technology can also be used to provide other therapeutic effects.

The results are presented in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces

Source: SciTechDaily